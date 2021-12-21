Political peddlers

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: In the aftermath of the Tobago House of Assembly election, almost every political aspirant has been energised. The Farley Augustine story has allowed many to dream of themselves as prime minister of TT.

The many posts and renewed letters to the media reminds me of Lord Melody’s Peddlers: “Old shoes, old boots, old pitch oil tin/Needles, thimbles, scissors and thread/Ashtray, cigars, old picture frame/Walking stick and old switch blade.” These are some of the items the peddler in the calypso was selling. Our wannabe prime ministers are not much different, peddling anything that the voter is willing to consume.

Since 2002 I have been trying to get those opposed to the PNM to be organised and collectively present the electorate with a vision for TT. I have met many aspiring politicians. My message has been the same: first let us agree on a political vision that is realistic, meets international benchmarks, is progressive and, most importantly, improves the lives of the citizens.

Such a policy must include everyone – the poor, the rich, the infirmed, the young and the old. It must see faces and not races.

Secondly, those of us who feel we can best garner the support of the people should introduce ourselves through a debate structure that allows the people to choose a leader from among us. As intelligent leaders, the debate system should allow for rigorous introspection and public assessment but not destructive to the organisation. The person the public chooses would not only have legitimacy but would be the focus of unity for all those opposed to the well-structured PNM.

Of course, things like structure, public support, plans, vision, debate and order present a challenge to many who are leaders in their little world of importance. Why should they give up their position of leadership in their grouping to someone with a national attraction? That is the challenge of the few who are seeking to rebuild TT.

Politics is expensive. Jerseys, office, staff, computers, trips to the various constituencies, press conferences, video presentations and advertisements are all costly. The people with money to invest in politics are unlikely to support anyone who they think has little or no chance of winning. Without a substantial base, small parties are ignored and will continue to be ignored regardless of their vision and desire to rebuild the country.

The solution must come from a concerted effort of the Opposition and others in a well-structured organisation that attracts intelligence and competence. Time and time again, the forces opposed to the PNM vote for the main opposition, only to be confronted with a level of governance that resembles its organisation’s structure, one of disorder and lacking discipline.

Until we unite with a goal of putting the people of TT first, we will remain peddlers willing to sell anything for our moment in service.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail