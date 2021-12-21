PM, stand firm on vaccines forgovt workers

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: The decision by Prime Minister Rowley to insist that all government workers be vaccinated from mid-January 2022 has to be celebrated.

Only two weeks ago I wrote to the Prime Minister requesting that the Government mandates that all of its workers be vaccinated. The Prime Minister has now adopted fully this recommendation made by myself and a few others.

I fully expect that the unvaccinated horde will recruit a battery of attorneys to fight back against this move. Also, it is expected that the UNC Opposition and its surrogates will start to parrot the tired mantra of human rights.

The Public Services Association and other trade unions, as the representative of the public sector, will no doubt also push back on this to ensure that the unvaccinated continue to pay union dues before they die. The Prime Minister should stand firm in his government’s resolve and prepare to defend the health of the nation despite the ranker of the coalition of the irresponsible.

I hope that the Rowley administration will soon follow this much needed measure with vaccine-mandated safe zones to include all government offices and supermarkets.

SATYANAND MAHARAJ

spiritual leader

Satya Anand Ashram