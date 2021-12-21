Pan pioneer Anthony 'Tony' Williams dies

Anthony 'Tony' Williams. Photo via Pan Trinbago

The pan fraternity is mourning the passing of pan pioneer Anthony “Tony” Williams. The pan innovator, arranger, composer and icon died at 2 am on Tuesday at the St James Medical Complex.

He was 90 and was born on June 24, 1931.

Williams died from covid19-related complications.

Pan Trinbago’s vice president Keith Simpson said, “He was ill since December 7 and a few days ago he was sent to the St James Medical Complex, where he died.”

The pan body also issued a statement on Williams's passing, saying he was: “One of the finest examples of the creative genius of our people.”

It added that Williams was the first Panorama champion in 1963 and also “introduced the spiderweb lead pan and made compelling contributions to steelpan and our community.”

Pan Trinbago sent its condolences to Williams’s family and friends.

