Morvant man shot dead

The early-morning shooting of a Morvant man has taken the homicide toll to 432.

On December 21, police responded to reports of a shooting on the corner of Mon Repos Road and Laventille Extension, Morvant.

On arrival police found the body of Nolan Samuel lying in the road with gunshot wounds.

Samuel ws from Mon Repos Road, Morvant.

The Morvant Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) are investigating.