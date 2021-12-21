International Organization for Migration distributes well-being kits to GBV survivors

International Organization for Migration Port of Spain Head of Office Jewel Ali, left, presents a well-being kit to Ann Mary Extavor of the Eternal Light Community at a distribution held at UN House, Port of Spai in recognition of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Also pictured is head of the TT Police Service Gender-Based Violence Unit Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne. -

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Port of Spain distributed 100 well-being kits to representatives of groups that assist survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) on December 8.

A media release said the distribution, a brainchild of IOM’s Migrant Protection and Assistance Division staff, was held at UN House, Chancery Lane, Port of Spain.

IOM Port of Spain head of office Jewel Ali said, “There is an interconnectedness between migration and gender. Migrants displaced out of crisis are often victims of gender-based violence.

"We at IOM continue to work with our local and international partners in the response to ending violence against women and girls, men and boys.

"The work of IOM around gender-based violence is quite broad. We are working in areas of building capacity, of local stakeholders, sharing global practices. We also provide direct assistance particularly to victims of trafficking including food, shelter, accommodation, mental health and psychosocial support and case management.”

Representatives from shelters and homes for survivors of gender-based violence were on hand to receive the welfare kits. Head of the Gender-Based Violence Unit of the police Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne said, “When it comes to gender-based violence we expect a multi-sectoral approach. The police cannot do it alone. Since the advent of the Gender-Based Violence Unit in 2020, we have maintained a very close relationship with IOM. "

"On behalf of the deputy commissioner of police I wish to thank the IOM. They have shown a special interest in both migrants as well as our domestic survivors and victims of gender-based violence.”

GBV is defined as “violence that is directed against a person on the basis of gender or sex,” according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Though some men and boys suffer from sexual assault, most victims are women and girls. It can be perpetrated or condoned by relatives, community members, or even state actors. Being a migrant, particularly those in irregular situations, makes this category of persons even more vulnerable to GBV.

The violence or abuse can take the form of one or a combination of threats, coercion, assault (sexual, physical, emotional, mental), intimate partner violence and killings.

The negative impact on an individual’s well-being is severe and is multidimensional in nature. Emotionally, victims of GBV often experience severe anxiety, fear, anger, embarrassment, leading to self-hate. Anxiety is very common among victims of GBV. as they are usually hyper-vigilant and may even experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Victims may also withdraw from close friends and family as they may believe that others would not understand their experience or simply be ashamed. Physically, victims may experience a range of, including injury, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Mentally and psychosocially, victims may experience depression, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, social stigma, rejection, isolation and may even resort to substance abuse as a coping mechanism, the release said.

The multifaceted range of effects often make the victims hopeless and fearful; hopeless about their future and fearful about establishing future relationships, both of which can have an effect on themselves as well as their children.

Given the negative emotional and psychological impact GBV has on an individual, the well-being kits were created to help victims deal with their experiences and encourage them to use positive coping mechanisms. They contain items that can be utilised by the victim during periods of uneasiness as the kits are expected to facilitate emotional release and personal debriefing.

Each kit contains a leather-bound journal, an adult colouring book with coloured pencils, a body wash with five stress-relief fragrances, a loofah sponge, an aromatherapy candle (to relax and breathe), a customised pen (to create their dream life), a pack of UNO cards, a jar of hand putty/playdough, and an affirmation jar.

The items were supplied by five local female-owned small businesses in keeping with IOM’s global efforts to support local small businesses and self-employed individuals.

The paper boxes used are all biodegradable materials in keeping with IOM’s commitment to environmental sustainability in its operations. The boxes feature orange ribbons reflecting the theme of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence “Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now.”

Grass Roots Organisations Operating Together in Sisterhood TT executive director Delores Robinson said the well-being kits would be appreciated by the recipients.

“It would boost their morale to know that someone cares about them enough to put together a kit like this that will help them to relax.”

The kits were sponsored by the US State Department Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.