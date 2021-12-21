Car chase, shoot-out with police in Arima

A car chase has led to the arrest of two after a shoot-out with the police.

A police report on December 20 officers of the Road Policing Task Force (RPTF) were patrolling the Eastern Main Road, Tacarigua when they received a report of a silver Nissan Tiida with a false licence plate driving along the Arima Old Road, Arima.

When police tried to intercept the car, the driver sped off and they chased it. The car stopped at Khan Drive, Arouca. and there was a shootout between the occupants and police before the occupants ran off into nearby bushes.

No police or suspects were injured in the shoot-out.

Police from the Northern Division East Task Force (NDETF), Northern Division Central Task Force (NDCTF) and Malabar police post responded.

They held two suspects and found a pistol and ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

Officers from the Arouca station, RPTF, and Northern Division Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Department visited the scene.