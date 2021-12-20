Value Optical opens Couva branch

OPENED: From left, optician Shelly-Ann Seecharan-Rogers, branch manager Margaete Harvey, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, Value Optical director Kelly Bainey, Value Optical influencer Veekash Sahadeo, optometrist Sangita Maharaj and Value Optical brand development manager Danny Jones at the opening of the company's Couva branch. PHOTO COURTESY VALUE OPTICAL - Value Optical

VALUE Optical recently opened an outlet in Couva – the company's 14th branch nationwide.

According to a release from the company, present to cut the ribbon to make the opening were, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, Kelly Bainey, director at Value Optical, Margarete Harvey, manager of the Couva branch and Veekash Sahadeo, radio personality and influencer for Value Optical.

The grand opening highlights and reinforces Value Optical’s commitment to making access to eye care available to the nation.

The modern branch is outfitted with a full array of testing equipment for routine eye examinations and glaucoma screening. The branch will also offer leading lens technology and two-day delivery of eyeglasses to its patients. The branch opened to the public on December 3.