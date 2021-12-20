Trinidad and Tobgo's Dylan Carter into Worlds 50m butterfly final

Trinidad and Tobago's two-time Olympic swimmer Dylan Carter. - AP

DYLAN Carter advanced to Tuesday’s men’s 50-metre butterfly final at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

In the opening round at the Etihad Arena, Carter advanced to the semi-final with the fastest qualifying time of 22.36 seconds. The two-time Olympian then booked a spot in the final by recording the third-fastest qualifying time (22.18s) in the semi-final.

Bettering his semi-final performance was joint world record holder Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo (22.11s) and Brazilian Nicholas Santos (22.12s) respectively.

Carter races for gold out of lane three in the 50m butterfly on Tuesday. He will be flanked by former LA Current teammate Tom Shields (22.29s) and Szabo.

On Monday, Carter returns to the pool for the men’s 100m freestyle qualification round. He races out of lane three in heat 11 of 12.

Additionally, TT Olympian Cherelle Thompson lines up in lane zero of heat eight of 11 of the women’s 50m freestyle on Monday.

Also, junior athlete Nikoli Blackman brings the curtain down on his first Worlds campaign when he competes at the men’s 1500m. He vies for a spot in the semi-final swimming out of lane eight in heat one of three.

TT is yet to secure a medal at this edition of the World Championships. The meet concludes on Tuesday.