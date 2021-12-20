Lynette Maharaj,SC, has died

LYNETTE MAHARAJ, SC, wife of former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, has died.

She passed away in London this morning.

An announcement of her death said her funeral will be held there on a date to be announced. It will be streamed live via video link to give her family, friends and colleagues to pay their last respects, a notice from Maharaj’s office said.

Maharaj, a senior attorney was the founder and owner of Daltons law firm. She was the mother of three, Kavita, Sushma and Ramesh Jr, and the grandmother of Olivia, Zara, Lawrence and Carlo and mother-in-law of Alexandra and Carl.

She was the daughter of Ajodha and Dorothy Parsad, and sister of Joan, Jean, Krishna, Nita, Judy and Shastri.

“A brilliant legal mind, over the last 50 years, she distinguished herself as one of Trinidad and Tobago’s top lawyers. She is one of the country’s few women to achieve the honour of senior counsel.

“She was not only respected by her peers for her impressive knowledge, experience and skill in the law, but she was also dearly loved by them. She garnered a reputation across the entire legal industry for her integrity, honesty and fairness.”

Maharaj’s family will hold a memorial service in Trinidad on July 3, 2022 to celebrate her life.