Japanese Embassy hosts reception for Chemistry Olympiad team

Laura Rambaran-Seepersad, left, Dayanand Moonoo, Jaasiel Edwards, Aiden Ramgoolam, Japanese Ambassador Tatsuo Hirayama, Alayna Ragbar, Vineeta Bujhawan, Justin Seetaram and Dr Terry Mohammed at the reception for the TT Chemistry Olympiad team.

Japanese Ambassador Tatsuo Hirayama and Mrs Hirayama hosted the Trinidad and Tobago Chemistry Olympiad (TTChO) to a meetng and cultural demonstration at their official residence on December 7.

The students who recently participated in the International Chemistry Olympiad virtually hosted by Japan and coordinators from the TTChO were invited to be part of this event, said a media release.

At the reception, Ambassador Hirayama gave remarks and presented tokens to the students who represented TT in the international event. They are Aiden Ramgoolam of Naparima College, Alayna Ragbar of Naparima Girls' High School, Vineeta Bujhawan of St Augustine Girls' High School and Jaasiel Edwards of Naparima College. Ambassador Hirayama also presented the trophy to the TTChO Top Senior National Chemist Dayanand Moonoo of Presentation College Chaguanas.

Laura Rambaran-Seepersad, coordinator of the TTCHO gave remarks on behalf of the TTChO and presented Ambassador and Madam Hirayama with a token of appreciation.

Dr Terry Mohammed, deputy dean (outreach), Faculty of Science and Technology, UWI, presented the trophy to TTChO Top Junior National Chemist Justin Seetaram of Couva East Secondary School.

Following the remarks and presentation of tokens, the TTCHO was shown videos showcasing Japan’s investment in TT, namely Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited (CGCL), and linkages of collaboration between TT and its Tokyo Olympics host town, Nakatosa in Kochi Prefecture.

Next, Jinichi Osawa, the Japanese Ambassador's chef, conducted the mochi tsuki demonstration. Madam Hirayama explained the techniques and the preparation required to make the mochi (Japanese rice cake) and the students were asked to participate in making the mochi, which they enjoyed. Mochi tsuki is an important traditional event in Japan in preparation for the New Year.

Ambassador Hirayama hoped that this event would help broaden the students' knowledge and interest in Japan, the release said.

The Trinidad and Tobago Chemistry Olympiad (TTCHO) is an Initiative of the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus and the Ministry of Education with the support from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs. The TTCHO was officially launched in 2019.

