Dalla Costa wins boys' U16 singles gold at Casely International Tennis

TT’s Luca Shamsi, left, and Kale Dalla Costa show off their silver and gold medals won at the Casely International Tennis Championships in Florida last week. - Courtesy Tennis Patrons

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Kale Dalla Costa concluded his 2021 Open Casely International Tennis Championship campaign by capturing boys’ Under-16 singles gold in Florida on Thursday.

At the Brian Piccolo Park Tennis Center, Dalla Costa defeated American Kieran Ling 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

In the round of 16, the TT athlete beat Canadian Alexi Roy 6-4, 4-6 (10-5), got past another Canadian Adam Patry 6-4, 7-5 in the quarter-final and then bettered American Kieran Lin 6-4, 7-5 in the semi-final. This result saw Dalla Costa bag his second medal of the tourney having earned silver in another Casely Under-16 tournament singles last Tuesday.

There, Dalla Costa battled hard to reach the final but settled for silver in the end as Brazilian Rafael Lessa won 6-0, 6-3 to claim top honours.

In other matches on Thursday, Luca Shamsi missed out on a shot at the boys’ Under-18 singles title as he was ousted 2-6, 2-6 by Canadian Gryffin Minor in the semi-finals. The earlier rounds saw Shamsi triumph 6-3, 6-1 over Canadian Benjamin Mann then win 6-3, 6-0 over Costa Rican Nicolas Garnier.

The only other national player to secure a podium place at the tourney was Jordane Dookie, who held on to bronze in the girls’ Under-14 singles at the first Casely event two weeks ago.

Additionally, at the Little Mo International tournament in Florida, Abba Campbell-Smith earned the girls’ Under-10 back draw singles title.