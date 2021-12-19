What to get for Xmas? Go local for gifts

Local items on sale at UpMarket, Lions Cultural Centre, Woodbrook. - Photo by Roger Jacob

It's not too late to get your Christmas shopping done with the added bonus of supporting local entrepreneurs. Local crafters and entrepreneurs have been taking social media by storm. Many of which offer delivery to your door or mutual public locations making collection and covid safety easier than ever.

Sunday Newsday has been observing local shopping trends and offers for this Christmas season.

Do it yourself (DIY) kits seem to be a big hit this year for people of all ages. Local bakers have assembled Christmas-themed cookie decorating kits that promise to be tasty and fun for everyone. These kits are especially great for families in search of fun activities to keep occupied this second Christmas while observing covid19 protocols.

Some crafters have been using epoxy, resin, wood, metal, or recycled materials to make unique gift items like name plates, key chains, coasters and other personalised items in fun colours and themes to match every interest.

What seems to be new this year is "-Christmas-themed cards, T-shirts, coffee cups and other novelty items. They feature fun illustrations and quotes filled with satire that make a great gift for young adults.

Going with this year's heavy interest in climate change and sustainability, many crafters and gift-givers are jumping onto sustainable gift giving. Gifts are made from everyday items that most of us would not think twice about discarding. Pet beds from old tyres and ends of cloth, placemats from woven canvas bags. Decorated and repurposed jars for storage around the house.

Keeping on the green theme, some crafters have taken to making beautiful and unique lamps and lighting fixtures using locally found bamboo with the incorporation of copper and other repurposed metals.

Local bead artists and hand-crafted jewellery-makers have been running Christmas promotions across social media platforms that include giveaways, discounts, and shopping bundles.

One unique item found on social media was a fish tank in the shape of Trinidad. Speaking with its creator, he said he is working on one in the shape of Tobago to complement it. The gift bundle includes the tank, air pump, and decorations such as stones and plastic volcanoes to be submerged in the tank.

Customised gift baskets and bouquets have been getting elaborate in design and content. Sunday Newsday found a vendor that stuffs an oversized balloon with items to fit her client's budget and theme. From plush toys to rolls of money and chocolate, this crafter has surely found an innovative way to present a gift.

In the past five years the number of local chocolatiers has been on the rise. This year there many options to choose from that support rural and developing local communities. Some entrepreneurs have been making gift baskets filled with chocolate and other local confectionery.

The biggest trend seems to be all things customised with vinyl stickers. Crafters are bringing a personal touch to items such as: cups, travel mugs, water bottles, mason jars, Christmas ornaments, wine and champagne glasses.

Organic locally made body products are in abundance. Many entrepreneurs are making and selling body oils, soaps, shampoos, fragrances, loofahs, some of which come in combination gift baskets.

The aromatherapy trend is growing, with more and more entrepreneurs making candles, incense and aromatic oils to be used in a diffuser, and many people who make and sell candles and other aromatherapy items also make organic body products.