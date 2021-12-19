Swimmer Thompson eliminated in World Champs 50m fly

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Olympic swimmer Cherelle Thompson did not advance past the heats of the women’s 50-metre butterfly event at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Thompson, competing in heat three, finished fourth in a new personal best time of 28.97 seconds.

Thompson made her Olympic debut earlier this year in Tokyo.

Winning the heat was Elisabeth Timmer of Aruba in 27.58, while Samantha Roberts of Antigua/Barbuda was second in 28.36.

Varsenik Manucharyan of Armenia was just ahead of Thompson in 28.79.

Thompson had the 40th fastest time of the 60 swimmers who started the event. Only the top 16 advanced to the semifinals.

National swimmer Dylan Carter opted not to compete in the men’s 50m freestyle heats.

On Sunday, Carter will swim in the men’s 50m butterfly heats. He will line up in lane three of heat nine from 2.09 am (TT time).