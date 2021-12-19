Opposition Leader objects to forced vaccination plan

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo courtesy Parliament

People should not have to choose between feeding their family and taking a vaccine, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in response to the latest measures announced by the government to coerce state sector workers to get the jab.

In a statement on Saturday, Persad-Bissessar maintained her position against "forced mandatory vaccination and vaccine discrimination."

"The opposition encourages all persons to consult their doctor and consider getting vaccinated. Vaccination is one of many important tools in the fight against covid19. However, the opposition does not support forced mandatory vaccination."

She said the PM's announcement that public sector workers face the risk of not being paid if they refuse the vaccine as a "dictatorial new measure" aimed at forcing people to choose between being vaccinated and earning a livelihood."

Persad-Bissessar said the Prime Minister has now resorted "to blackmailing citizens into forced vaccinations to distract from the avoidable 2,500-plus covid deaths" instead of changing his failed propaganda team of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and Principal Medial Officer Maryam Abdool-Richards.

"Rowley and his propaganda team lacked innovation, political will, intellectual ability and transparency to fight this battle. They abandoned this fight from the very start by leaving the failing team in place after 200 deaths.

"When I first called for changes we had 200 deaths, today we are now over 2,500 deaths. The propaganda team must go now. Senior experienced and credible doctors must instead be included on this team who can bring this pandemic under control."

Persad-Bissessar said there is no evidence to suggest forcing a population already reeling from state overreach will encourage vaccination or engender trust in the government's policies.

"Indeed it may very well have the opposite effect."