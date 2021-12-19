Kasandra, a celebration of Caribbean women

Genesia Mulrain, who plays Kasandra gets final hair touches done by Corinne Browne-Carmichael for the music video. -

Kasandra is the creation of the debut collaboration between Freetown Collective and established producer Kevin “Stadic” Charles. Now, four months since the release of the single back in June, the official music video was launched on all streaming platforms on December 10.

Described as a song that “venerates the divine feminine in a way that only Caribbean people can,” Kasandra provided a platform for Freetown Collective to spotlight local makers in partnership with Nudge Caribbean, an ambitious social enterprise, powered by Massy, that is structured to nurture innovative ideas, provide market access and build community with entrepreneurs throughout the region.

Featuring a predominantly female founder community, Nudge’s programme offerings enhance the development of entrepreneurs in the region by providing business and capacity-building support to minimise risk and increase their potential access to achieve success. For both Nudge Caribbean and Freetown Collective, this partnership represents a commitment to promoting women’s economic empowerment, self confidence and self expression.

“Nudge believes in the power of collaboration and sees the urgent importance of investing in the immense talent of our region. When the opportunity arose to showcase the wide range of high quality products that we have seen blossoming in our community, in collaboration with the inimitable talent of Freetown Collective, we jumped at it,” shares Anya Ayoung-Chee, co-founder/director, Nudge Caribbean.

“We quickly recognised the two entities share the deeply rooted belief that economic empowerment of women in this region is absolutely crucial, not only to enhance the safety and security of these women's well being, but also to strengthen the fabric of the region as a whole. We are truly honoured to have partnered with Freetown on this exciting project, and look forward to witnessing the magic that is about to be unveiled.”

The band’s lead vocalist Muhammad Muwakil says their company is “privileged to be able to partner with Nudge in order to not only bring our vision to life but also to highlight the large number of entrepreneurs under their banner, who, as fate would have it, are mainly women. We couldn't have asked for a more perfect match. And long may it continue!”

Speaking to the resounding positive feedback the track continues to receive, the Freetown Collective team believes, “Kasandra is the answer to all the times we've been told that soca can't be sexy without being overtly sexual. More than that, Kasandra does not trade lyricism for that bounce that we all know and love, instead, the song marries the two in a way that is seamless and remarkable. It is a definite earworm. The entire song feels like one long hook and is definitely a ‘waist-worm’ – yes, we just made that up!”

Muwakil adds, “Our women are everything to us, they inspire us, look out for us, lift us up, create with us and all we want to do is honour them, to tell them how we feel about what they represent to us. That is Kasandra; we are beyond grateful, we are indebted.”

Inspired by the process and outcome of their collaboration, Charles admits, “Kasandra has definitely been a labour of love. It is a seamless sonic expression of fun, simplicity, and good vibes. My experience working with Freetown Collective was pure magic.”

Kasandra is available on all major streaming platforms.