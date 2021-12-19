Five men die from covid19 in Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

FIVE men in Tobago, from 36 to 62 years old, have died from covid19-related complications. It marked the deadliest day of the pandemic for the island, which pushed Tobago's fatalities to 166.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development's Sunday report said all the men suffered from comorbidities.

The division also reported 60 new covid19 cases which took the island's active total to 1,304.

There are 50 patients in state isolation, 1,234 in home isolation and eight in ICU.

Of the 20,745 people tested for the virus since March 2020, approximately 25 per cent have been tested positive – 5,334.

In an update to its vaccination drive, the division said 23,654 people are partially vaccinated while 22,772 people are fully vaccinated. The division said 2,113 people have received booster shots.