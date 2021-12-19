10-year-old Venezuelan boy plays up to 4 instruments

Elier Gonzaled Ydrogo plays the ukele. He hopes to play in an orchestra some day. - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Eiler Santiago Gonzalez Ydrogo is a ten-year-old Venezuelan boy who has been touched by music for half his life and considers it the bastion of his family.

The son of a music teacher Elier Gonzalez and a nurse Lisbeth Ydrogo, Eiler dedicates his free time to learning everything related to musical art.

He and his parents came to TT for three years, from the city of Tucupita, in the Venezuelan state of Delta Amacuro.

Eiler sadly recalls the difficult times he experienced in his country owing to the economic crisis, but at the same time with joy because music was his space to relax and learn.

"My father was a music teacher at a school in Tucupita. With him I have learned how beautiful instruments are and how valuable it is to have one at home," said Eiler.

From the age of five, Eiler began to practise the recorder, then the clarinet, guided by his father. Then he turned to the piano, and his last instrument was the ukulele.

“The sounds of each instrument are exciting, so I would like to learn more every day, play all of them, and one day be able to be part of a symphony orchestra,” longs Eiler.

He is currently studying at UNHCR's Equal Place education system for Venezuelan migrant children, while, like all his friends, he awaits the chance to enter the local education system.

“I would like to study in a school here, learn more English, the TT culture and be able to contribute my talent to this country,” he said.

Eiler lives in Curepe, along with his parents, his younger sister and other relatives.

“Every day I wake up and run to one of my instruments. I play for a time while my sister listens to me – that makes me very happy.”

With his father, he is part of the choir of the Cathedral of Christian Excellence (CCE) church in Curepe.

"I thank TT because it opened the doors to my family and to me. Here we can live, learn another language and above all try to be happy," said Eiler.

His parents for now are engaged in informal commerce, doing temporary jobs while Eiler does his virtual classes.

"Eiler is a happy boy. He always wants to learn things, he always asks and tries to help at home, and I believe that music is part of that development as a person and a good man," said his father.