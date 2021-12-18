TT now has 3 omicron covid19 cases

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, used to test covid19 samples.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said there is three known omicron cases in Trinidad and Tobago.

He made the disclosure at Saturday’s health update at the Prime Minister's press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Port of Spain.

Deyalsingh said the three cases have a travel history with the first case being reported on December 9. The woman travelled from JFK International Airport in New York to go to Panama and then came to Trinidad on a Copa Airlines flight.

He said the second case was detected within a group of 16 passengers who were in Puerto Rico due to an emergency landing and while they all had their PCR tests, it expired because of the extended stay.

“When they arrived in TT, they we quarantined and retested. Out of that batch of 16, we got one positive case of omicron. All 16 persons were fully vaccinated and the one positive case for omicron is in isolation.

The third case was someone who returned to TT from Miami.

“The third person was compliant with all the requirements of TTPS and had a negative PCR and was vaccinated but then turned symptomatic on December 10. This person behaved in a responsible manner and got tested.”

Deyalsingh said one of the omicron-positive cases had contact with one another person and both were in home quarantine.