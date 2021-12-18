Trinidad and Tobago bobsled team eye Winter Olympics spot

TT bobsled team stand behind their sled. Axel Brown (L-R), Andre Marcano, Shomari John, Tom Harris (coach), Shakeel John. Mikel Thomas, a former TT Summer Olympian, is not in the picture. - TT BOBSLED INSTRAGRAM

THE two-man Trinidad and Tobago bobsled team are in with a chance of qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

TT have been competing in the North American Cup tour in an effort to seal a place at the Olympics, which will be held from February 4-20.

On January 16, TT will know if they have earned a place at the Winter Olympics.

A post by ttbobsled on Instagram said, “It all depends on how the other nations finish in Europe, but the chances are looking good.”

It has been 20 years since TT had a bobsled team at the Olympics.

The TT bobsled team includes a two-man team and a four-man team.

The team comprises of TT Olympian hurdler Mikel Thomas, track and field sprinter Andre Marcano, Axel Brown and the John brothers Shomari and Shakeel. Tom Harris is the coach of the team.