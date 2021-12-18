Tobago, get vaccinated

Dr Faith BYisrael - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Is Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader, Dr Faith BYisrael, against full vaccinations for Tobago? Please correct me if I am wrong. Now sworn in as THA Secretary of Health and Wellness and Social Protection, her commentary about the dire state of covid19 and struggling healthcare in Tobago comes as no surprise. I carefully read her statement and at no point did she use the magic word – vaccination.

Is it possible that the goodly doctor believes that a healthy approach to eating, drinking and a careful, prayerful way of living will provide a healthy immune system and protection against covid19 and its variants? Is it possible that she believes that once Tobagonians are socially and economically secure they will be free of mental and physical illness? Why approach foreign entities for assistance when TT has enough vaccines to provide as much protection as possible from serious complications if infected?

Entities like Amnesty International, Doctors without Borders, Oxfam, the Red Cross, the United Nations and others give urgent relief to people who need it most. Tobago does not fall into the category where you have to send medical staff and planeloads of food and water as they do to refugee camps in war-torn zones. Tobago will not come at the top of the "help us we are desperate" lists with these people.

The World Health Organization is fully aware that TT is fortunate to have more vaccines than several other countries. WHO is also aware that TT is suffering greatly from vaccine hesitancy. Our healthcare system is stretched to the limit because of the hundreds of very ill unvaccinated patients.

Tobago is reputed to have a high number of religious citizens who may prefer to trust in God rather than vaccines. I dare say some high-end wealthy American church could be approached to make some huge donations, if Tobago goes cap in hand.

However, while Tobago remains unvaccinated the tourism industry will suffer in limbo.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin