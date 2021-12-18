St James man in court for triple murder

CHARGED: Shakiyl Parris. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

A ST JAMES man has appeared in court charged with three counts of murder.

A police press release said Shakiyl Parris, 26, of Upper Dibe Road, Long Circular, was charged with the offences when he appeared virtually before Port of Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Thursday.

The matter was postponed to January 13.

A police press release on Friday said officers of the Western Division responded to reports of gunshots fired at Long Circular Road, St James, around 2.15 am on December 8, 2020 and found a house engulfed in flames.

Fire officers, who responded to the blaze, upon extinguishing the fire, discovered what appeared to be three charred human bodies.

The remains are believed to be those of Luis Santiago Figuera, Celso Andrade Cedeno and Flor Leal Garcia. Investigations were supervised by Insp Lynch and Insp Mongroo, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One, with assistance from officers attached to the Western Division, Cyber Crime Unit and the Fire Service.

Owing to covid19 restrictions at the prisons, Parris was charged on Thursday, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on October 31.

Parris has other matters pending before the courts. The complainant in the matter is Sgt Ramsumair, attached to HBI Region One.