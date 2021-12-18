Sport shooters end year with Xmas-themed competition

A man wearing a Santa Claus hat takes aim during a sharpshooting tournament at the MH Tactical Response Group, Chaguaramas, last Saturday - Shane Superville

SHARPSHOOTERS of varying skill levels took to the range in Chaguaramas last Saturday afternoon to test their accuracy, stamina and speed for the Lone Wolf Warrior tournament.

The competition, which was the last large scale event of the year for the MH Tactical Response Group, attracted 55 marksmen all vying for $18,000 worth of prizes.

Speaking with Newsday at the event, MH Tactical's CEO Anna Marie Metivier-Hernandez said the tournament was intended to keep the spirit of camraderie among the membership alive for an afternoon of fun and competition.

"It's the Christmas season so we decided that's what we're going to do is the obstacle course what's the most recognisable feature of Christmas is Santa Claus coming down the chimney so that's why we wanted to incorporate it into the obstacle course."

Metivier-Hernandez said she was pleased with the turnout of the competition and stressed that safety was priority at the range.

The centrepiece of the competition featured an obstacle course where two randomly selected shooters would race through hurdles before returning to the starting point to load and shoot moving and stationary targets from two different types of pistols.

The competition, Metivier-Hernandez said, tested not only the marksmanship skills of participants, but also their physical fitness and speed in properly loading and assembling the Glock and Sig Sauer pistols used.

As the competition continued, the obstacle course gradually increased in difficulty as competitors had to carry water bottles and climb scaffolding decorated as a chimney to eliminate competitors for the final round.

The top three finalists of the competition were awarded $10,000 worth of tyres from Race Trac Ltd, a fully installed 12,000 Btu air conditioning unit from Comfort Air, furnishings and hampers.

Other prizes awarded to participants were hams from Great Foods Ltd and black cake from the Kiss Baking Company.