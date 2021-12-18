Preserve our own before it’s too late

THE EDITOR: I must comment on a letter in the Newsday by Henry Harper on the importance of preserving our very own steel pan before it is stolen from us.

I need not elaborate on that statement for those who know. But I must add that not only “pan” needs to be preserved, but all the other art forms that we claim to be our own yet do nothing to protect.

Governments come and go yet not enough is done to preserve our culture. In a nutshell, listen to Black Stalin’s kaiso Mr Pan Maker and another that goes, “If ah did know, ah woulda hold on to me steel pan and kaiso.”

W DOPSON

Woodbrook