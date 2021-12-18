PM: Government employees must vaccinate, or not be paid

Government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain. - File photo

Public sector employees must be vaccinated to work in-person at government offices, and if they are not they will not be paid their salaries, the Prime Minister has announced.

“The Government workplace is going to change. Come mid-January we insist that the Government workplace would require vaccinated workers," Dr Rowley said on Saturday.

"If you are not in a position to come to the workplace you will be on leave on your own, and furloughed."

“We will put things in place to identify such status and persons who are not prepared or for reasons other than medically certified, the Government workplace will require you show your vaccination status.”

He made the announcement during the covid19 press conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Port of Spain. The Prime Minister said initially there was cooperation with vaccinations, but now there was an urgent need to improve the numbers.

He also said all government offices, except essential services, will close from December 24 to January 2.