Miss TT/World contracts covid19

Jeanine Brandt. Photo by Lincoln Holder

JEANINE Brandt, TT’s representative at Miss World 2021, has contracted covid19 and is in quarantine in Puerto Rico.

Brandt received a positive result a day after the finale was originally scheduled.

was postponed owing to an outbreak among contestants and pageant staff within the past week, as noted in a statement issued by Miss World TT on Friday.

The statement read: "(Brandt’s) test result came in upon her departure from the San Juan Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, Puerto Rico, as the postponing of Miss World Competition 2021 was announced on Thursday 16, December due to covid19 concerns… Further to an assessment by medical personnel, Jeanine is doing well and remains in quarantine as per Puerto Rico’s health regulations.

“The team for Miss World TT would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support shown over the past month for Jeanine Brant.”

On Thursday, the parent organisation announced the competition’s postponement “due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public…

“The finale,” it said in a press release, “will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.”

The announcement came after pageant organisers met with virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the event.