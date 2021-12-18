Ministry of Health releases book on breastfeeding

Dr Erica Wheeler, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) country representative, right, presents book on breastfeeding to Terrence Deyalsingh Minister of Health, centre, and Debra Thomas, manager of the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit. -

The National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit in the Directorate of Women’s Health has developed a book on breastfeeding called Breastfeeding & Beyond: A Guide to Infant and Child Feeding, to be given free of charge to pregnant women at antenatal clinics at public health facilities, said a media release.

Dr Erica Wheeler, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) country representative, presented these books on behalf of PAHO, which provided technical and financial support for the publication. Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and Debra Thomas, manager of the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit were present for the handing-over ceremony on December 9.

A digital copy of the breastfeeding guide is available on the women’s health page of the ministry’s website at www.health.gov.tt/services/womens-health.

The public can also look forward to a version in Braille in the coming year. Deyalsingh presented Wheeler with a copy of the first national breastfeeding policy, one of the first policies of this kind in the Caribbean. The release said these activities are in support of the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative as the ministry works towards providing mother-and-baby-friendly care at all hospitals.