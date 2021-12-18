Injudicious comments by former High Court judge

Herbert Volney -

THE EDITOR: Former High Court judge Herbert Volney’s beach video and follow-up media telephone interview are truly disappointing. Is he hoping to see hundreds of less-knowledgeable people before the courts on charges of breaking pandemic restrictions?

Was that video really made in TT? Because notwithstanding repeated requests from media personnel on that very question, he shrewdly evaded any straightforward answer.

He went on to say that he has been in the law for the last 40 years and there is no trouble in what he posted. Is he therefore telling thousands of ill-informed people that it’s okay to do the same?

He said that, in his view, should someone contest its legality, the law will not stand up when it goes to the Privy Council.

Isn’t there usually a lengthy probing process in any matter in our own courts before it meets the criteria to go the Privy Council for final decision? And if it does, doesn’t this now profoundly add to the defendant’s cost for the entire process? Is Volney creating a mountain out of a molehill, conscious that some people just won’t see?

Volney could be testing citizens’ wisdom and/or stupidity. Or, given the recent declaration by some attorneys that they have reverted to driving taxis to survive, is he now attempting to draw clients for his associates in the legal fraternity?

There is one thing I must thank Volney for, though. As of now I would have greater respect for our laws and try my utmost best not to get into any trouble with the law.

Why? I’ve always held a great degree of respect for magistrates and judges because of the theoretic higher knowledge and wisdom they possess to make decisions after hearing both sides, even in complicated matters.

While evidence may point to someone’s as yet unconfirmed innocence or guilt in a matter, one still has to rely on the magistrate’s/judge’s discernment for an impartial decision.

However, after this former High Court judge’s beach declarations, it has chillingly dawned on me that even though magistrates and judges may possess vast reaches of knowledge of our laws, I will now tend to think of them as simply human and no shrewder than the average man on the street – or maybe even as rudimentary.

All things considered, what with our high crime rate and the level of indiscipline at the secondary school level, the declarations of this former High Court judge can only be described as highly irresponsible. Ignorant people may see this as an invitation to break the law.

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas