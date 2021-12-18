Hinds: $337,780 spent on ex-TTPS contract workers

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - File photo/Jeff K Mayers

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said the police service (TTPS) said that up to November 30, it had "incurred a financial cost of $337,780 consequent upon the termination of 19 contracted employees."

He was replying to a question from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh in the House of Representatives on Friday, regarding contracted staff who had been terminated after the exit from the TTPS of former commissioner of police Gary Griffith.

Indarsingh, in a supplemental, asked how many of those posts had since been filled.

Hinds replied, "I am unable to provide an answer to that, but I must say that I know at least some of them were positions that one would say were personal to the appointee and therefore may not necessarily require further attention."

Indarsingh asked if in future these positions would be filled by serving police officers or non-police.

Hinds said, "That I would venture to say would be a matter for the human resource director and administration within the TT police service."

He then replied to a listed question from St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen about robbery and murder figures in her constituency.

The minister said there had been no increase in robberies but had been a rise in violent crimes and murders.

Steps to address crime in St Augustine had included an increase in joint police/army patrols and foot patrols in the hills of St Augustine and neighbouring areas, with special focus on St Michael's Road and environs, which he said was "one of the hottest spots in that zone."

He highlighted the seizure of firearms, targeting of individuals of interest and raids on drug blocks and drug offenders. Manpower was augmented when needed, he added.

"Drugs are at the epicentre of a lot of the gang-related activity and criminal activity."

Hinds hailed the collaboration amongst the Northern Division, Special Intelligence Unit and Homicide Department to target criminal groups.

"The TTPS is in the process of revitalising the community police approach in the area to empower the people of the community and make it more resilient to crime."