Cricket West Indies to recruit new selection panel

Roger Harper -

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) will begin a new recruitment process for the new men's team selection panel in January, as lead selector Roger Harper and fellow selector Miles Bascombe would not have their contracts renewed.

Harper, Bascombe and team coach Phil Simmons formed the selection panel for the past two years, but they came underr fire from past players and fans after the West Indies' disappointing performance at the recent ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Harper, the former Guyana and West Indies all-rounder, and Bascombe, the ex-Windward Islands opening batsman, had their contracts extended until December 31, 2021. But, in a media release issued on Saturday morning, CWI announced that Simmons will head an interim selection panel, along with the captains in the respective formats.

CWI's Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, who will oversee the recruitment process, said, “We want to thank Roger and Miles for their work and dedicated services to West Indies cricket in the last two years, as members of the men’s selection panel.

"Selecting West Indies teams for international competition is a very challenging and assignment, and both gentlemen performed their roles with transparency and dignity,” added the former Jamaica and West Indies captain.

Harper, who also served as WI team coach in the early-2000s, thanked CWI "for the opportunity to serve West Indies cricket in the role of lead selector and I wish the organisation the very best for the future.

"I would also like to thank all those whose efforts and cooperation helped me to perform my role efficiently. Special thanks to Miles for his professionalism and teamwork. God bless.”