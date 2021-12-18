An easy Christmas lunch

One week from today we will be enjoying a delicious Christmas meal. It has been a challenging year for many, rising costs has made many rethink the extravagance of the Christmas season. But you don’t have to give up on that wonderful Christmas lunch. The beauty of food is such that, regardless of your budget, you can create a really delicious meal for this special occasion.

We need to learn the art of substitution, if a turkey is not in your budget then stuff a couple of chickens, for me it’s the Christmas stuffing that makes the meal, accompanied by a few carb enriched sides, a vegetable dish and salad.

Finish off with an easy dessert or ice cream and of course a tall, refreshing glass of spicy sorrel, made from scratch of course.

Happy cooking for the week ahead!

Festive scalloped

potatoes

2½ lbs potatoes

4 tbs unsalted butter

5 tbs flour

4 cups milk

2 large onions, chopped

1½ tsp salt

1½ cup grated cheese

Peel and thinly slice potatoes to about ⅛-inch thickness.

Preheat oven to 400F.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter, add flour stirring constantly, cook and stir until the mixture forms a creamy consistency.

Add milk and stir, lower heat and stir until thick, smooth and creamy, about 5 minutes, add salt and stir.

Add chopped onions, stir and remove from heat at once.

Grease a casserole dish. Place a single layer of potatoes in the dish, cover with some sauce, making sure all the potatoes are covered, repeat again with another layer of potatoes and sauce. Repeat process until all the potatoes are used up, finish with a layer of sauce, and top with grated cheese.

Cover with aluminium foil and bake for 45 minutes, remove foil and continue baking for a further 20-30 minutes until potatoes are tender, and the top is lightly browned.

Serves 6-8

Christmas stuffing

1 lb chicken giblets, cleaned and finely chopped

1 tbs minced chives

1 tsp minced garlic

4 tbs vegetable oil

1 tbs finely chopped garlic

1 cup finely chopped onions

4 tbs French thyme, fresh

5 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped fresh chives

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 cups, soft breadcrumbs

½ cup currants

⅓ cup French thyme

4 ozs butter, melted (optional)

½ cup chicken stock

Clean giblets and mince in food processor, season or combine with minced chives and garlic.

In a large sauté pan, heat oil, add garlic, onions, thyme, peppers, celery, chives and cook and stir until onions are tender, add giblets and stir until they have lost their pinkness, about 2 minutes, add currants and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Add bread crumbs, and combine well, add thyme and melted butter and stir.

If your stuffing seems a little dry, moisten stuffing with a little chicken stock adding only about one tablespoon at a time until moist but not wet.

Turn onto plate and cool before stuffing into bird.

Serves 8

This makes enough for two 4 lb chickens.

CHRISTMAS LUNCH

For the chicken

Get ready 2 whole 4- lb chickens, rinse, pat dry. Generously rub chicken with freshly made green seasoning and about one tbs minced garlic, lots of fresh French thyme and freshly ground black pepper. Marinate for about one hour. Preheat oven to 400 F. Stuff the chicken with the cooled stuffing, close cavities and place on roaster.

Roast for about one hour, test. All juices should run clear.

Remove from oven, let stand for about 10 minutes, then remove stuffing to a covered bowl.

Cool chicken then carve.

Almond orange rice

Regular parboiled rice will work here.

1 cup basmati rice

⅓ cup almonds

2 tbs butter

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 tbs orange marmalade

½ cup raisins

1 tsp salt

zest of one orange or one teaspoon

2 cups broth

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

2 tbs chopped fresh celery

Wash rice in plenty of cool water, drain.

Pan fry almonds in butter and set aside,

In a sauce pan heat oil, add onion and sauté until tender, add marmalade and cook until melted.

Add rice, raisins, salt and zest and stir to incorporate all ingredients.

Add orange juice and broth, stir and bring to a boil.

Add salt to taste, cover and simmer until cooked for 20 minutes.

Fluff rice with a fork, turn out into a serving platter and sprinkle with celery and almonds.

Serves 4

Pineapple ice box cake

For the sponge cake:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 one inch strip of lime peel

Make the sponge cake:

Beat the eggs with the sugar and lime peel until thick and ribbons form from the beaters when lifted. Fold in the flour. Spread batter into a prepared cookie sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until cake springs back when touched. Remove from oven, place a clean tea towel on a wire rack and sprinkle with icing sugar.

Turn out cake onto towel and carefully remove waxed paper.

Line a loaf tin with plastic wrap and cut the cake to fit the base of the loaf tin, you will need 4 pieces

For the filling:

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup sifted icing sugar

2 cups heavy cream

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1½ cups crushed pineapple, drained

¼ cup toasted, chopped almonds

Cream the butter with the icing sugar until light and fluffy.

Add the egg and beat until creamy, add the vanilla

Place the cream in a small bowl and whip until light, add 1½ cups to the butter mixture and combine. Fold in pineapple.

To assemble:

Place one layer of cake at the base of the loaf tin, spread ¼ the mixture over the cake, repeat using 4 layers, top with the balance of the cream and sprinkle on almonds.

Serves 10