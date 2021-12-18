4 covid19 deaths takes Tobago total to 158

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago has reported four new covid19 deaths, taking the total number of covid19 deaths to 158.

In its medical update on Friday night, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said 120 cases were also reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,129 since March 2020.

It said active cases stood at 1,148 with 43 patients in state isolation, 1,080 patients in home isolation, ten patients in ICU, and 15 patients at step down facilities.

The division added 3,823 patients have totally recovered from the virus.

The division said 22,720 full vaccinations have been administered, 23,616 partial vaccinations were give out and 2,002 booster shots have been administered.