Parasitehost TT

THE EDITOR: TT is the host. The parasite alternates between the PNM and the UNC. A parasite is not beneficial to the host.

We in TT have been mentally poisoned to believe only the PNM and UNC can solve our problems.

All we receive sometimes is a jersey. Nothing in this life and the next is free. Remember that.

I hasten to add that maybe, just maybe, one day in the not too distant future we will awake from our deep Rip Van Winkle slumber and realise it is the PNM and UNC causing all our problems.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town