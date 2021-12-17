No US$ to get from World Bank

THE EDITOR: TT will not get US$75 million on reaching 2,500 covid19 deaths.

It is very sad when some people deliberately distort factual information to suit their own sick agendas.

In April 2020, the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) of the World Bank allocated US$195.84 million to combat covid19 in 64 low-income countries.

In the Caribbean, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana (South America but a Caricom member), Haiti, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines were all recipients from the PEF.

By September 30, 2020, the entire amount of US$195.84 million was transferred to the beneficiary countries.

The PEF was officially closed on April 30.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope