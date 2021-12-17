Nalis to host virtual storytelling event

Coryn Clarke -

Nalis will host its 13th annual Celebrity Tale-A-Thon on December 19 from 3 pm via its Facebook page and YouTube channel. Among this year’s featured storytellers are President Paula-Mae Weekes; Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga; actor Anand Lawkaran, popularly known for his portrayals in the films Green Days by the River and Bazodee; media personalities Lisa Wickham, Karen Cozier-Phillip and Seigonie Mohammed; College Boy Jesse, reigning Groovy Soca Monarch 2020; and Coryn Clarke, five-year-old author.

Dubbed the Celebrity Tale-A-Thon – Christmas Edition, the event promises to be entertaining and educational.

Also included in the programme will be a captivating baking segment with Natasha Laggan, founder of Trini Cooking with Natasha; a craft session with Natoya Charles, library assistant I, Nalis; and parang performances by Amantes de Parranda.

Viewers can also look forward to participating in fun activities which will be held during the virtual programme to win hampers courtesy Nestle TT Ltd.

The Celebrity Tale-A-Thon is one of Nalis’ signature events. This grand storytelling event seeks to foster a love for reading, promote listening, vocabulary and comprehension skills and the oral tradition. Since the pandemic, this is the second year the programme will be featured online.

The 2021 edition of the Nalis Celebrity Tale-A-Thon is being sponsored by Republic Bank Ltd, the National Gas Company Ltd and Kiss Baking Company Ltd.

Everyone is invited to watch via Nalis’ corporate Facebook page and YouTube Channel (@NALISTT). Visit Nalis’ Facebook page to learn more.