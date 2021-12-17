Media stalwart Asson's funeral on Tuesday

Cecily Asson.

Media stalwart Cecily Asson has left a void in many hearts and scores of people are praising her for being the voice of the voiceless and for her kindness.

Asson, 64, of Princes Town, died of heart failure at home on December 15.

Her son, Jhamille, spoke to Newsday about the unconditional love he had with his mother.

"She was many things to many people. She was humble, helpful, a mentor to many, a strong advocate for the youths for people who did not have a voice."

"She hung on as long as she could. She loved Christmas, it was her favourite season. I'm glad we (relatives) were able to parang for her a few weeks ago, which lifted her spirits a little bit."

Asson worked in the media for over 35 years. She was a south bureau editor of the now-defunct TT News Centre (TT Mirror, Showtime, Sunday Punch, Chutney Star) and later at Newsday in San Fernando.

She played the toc-toc with the parang band Fuego y calor and was a devoted Roman Catholic.

Attorney David Millette, who was an editor at the TT Mirror, reminisced that Asson was dependable, resourceful, and a mentor.

"She was always willing to go the extra mile, day or night. She was too kind to the extent that I think people took advantage of her," Millette said.

"Cecily was part of a Kalifa Foundation formed to help underprivileged people. We formed it after my daughter's death in 2008, and Cecily was the driving force behind it. We also helped schoolchildren by paying their school fees and transport and buying books and other supplies."

The foundation also comprised other media personnel like Anika Gumbs and Rishi Ragoonath.

Ragoonath remembered her as his "mother in the media." He said she held his hand, guided and taught him almost everything he needed to know to survive in the competitive media industry.

Journalist Sascha Wilson said, "She was always a pleasant and helpful person who found ways to make the work fun."

Ex-editor Vashtee Achibar recalled that Asson covered different beats, including crime, politics, religion and human interest.

"She was competent in every beat. When she was finished with an article, it was a masterpiece. It was always well-written.

"Jhamille was her world.

"Cecily was a kind-hearted soul who reached out to help many people."

People took to social media to offer condolences to her bereaved family.

Asson's funeral takes place on Tuesday at 1 pm at Holy Cross RC Church at Buen Intento Road, Princes Town.