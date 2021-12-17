Keep holding on, frontliners

A frontline nurse prepares to vaccinate people against covid19 at a mass drive-thru facility at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: On Tuesday I was listening to one of my favourite songs, Avril Lavigne's Keep Holding On, and I immediately started reflecting on my fellow frontliners.

I know you are weary, exhausted and though the road may be long, meandering and never-ending, we keep moving forward.

Though your dedication to serve may be unrewarding at times, it has not gone unnoticed by most. Certainly this unprecedented period must have taken its toll on your physical, emotional and mental well-being. You too are only human. Keep holding on.

Some battles you have won and others, unfortunately, were lost. No one has been spared, neither friends, family nor colleagues. Yet you have been hailed both a hero and villain in this narrative. Keep the faith, the story is still being written.

Each day brings forth fear, pain, suffering and you often contend with denial and daily misinformation. Often you have gone above and beyond the call of duty. And every time you have provided comfort, relief and reassurance, then barely held it together. Be strong and never give up hope.

I dedicate Lavigne's Keep Holding On and Shaggy's Hope to frontliners everywhere. May God protect us all in this crucial time.

CHANTAL FRAZIER

San Fernando