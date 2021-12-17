Classical dance workshop

The Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation (MGICC), the cultural wing of the High Commission of India will be conducting a Classical Dance Workshop from December 20-22.

A media release said the workshop will be conducted by Sreeranjini Umesh online and at the MGICC complex, Mt Hope.

The basic workshop (no age restrictions) takes place online at 10-11 am and at the complex from 11 am-12 pm.

The advance workshop (ages 12 and above) takes place at 4-5 pm online and 5-6 pm and the complex.

Students will receive a dance audio and a certificate of participation upon completion of the workshop.

For further info call 226-7413 or e-mail icc.pospain.@mea.gov.in

Interested students can register via https://forms.gle/rAmcHP7qBN78SRXx9.