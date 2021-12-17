Be someone’s angel this Christmas

THE EDITOR: The country continues to go through stormy weather, which simply cannot be denied. The economic downturn together with the covid19 pandemic have resulted in hardship for many people. Many businesses are no longer in existence, unemployment continues to the rise, putting thousands of our citizens on the breadline.

The harsh reality is that many will have a Christmas that will not be pleasant, certainly not what they are accustomed to, including children. No one is pleased with this, but we have to face it and do our best in the circumstances.

Although things may be gloomy for many there are those who have withered the storm and are still in a comfortable position and able to assist others in their time of need. I call it being our brother’s and sister’s keeper. Christmas is a time of sharing and giving. This to me is what makes this season so wonderful. Be that person to touch someone’s life this Christmas if possible.

I encourage those who can to be someone’s angel this year. It may be a family you know right in your community or a little child who is having a tough time. Why not bring some Christmas joy and laughter to that person's life in whatever way possible. There are people around us hoping for that angel to show up.

I exhort all in this beautiful season of Christmas to light up the world of someone whose circumstances may have been made dim for some reason. There is nothing more wonderful than seeing the joy in an adult or a child when their life is touched by kindness.

The beautiful thing is that while this is an act of love, God also moves on behalf of the giver. Be someone’s angel if you can this Christmas.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail