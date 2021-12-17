8,838 km to TT but can’t sunbathe on the beach

Prime Minister Rowley - CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: This is an open letter to the Prime Minister.

I would have written to your office, but was not convinced you would see my letter. So instead I write to you publicly in the hope you will read this.

I applaud the Government for its attempt to push-start the tourism industry with the regular arrival of KLM flights from the Netherlands. This has opened a huge market for us, giving direct access to Europe which allows travellers to bypass the time-consuming and expensive UK travel hub.

Last week I had two clients from Bosnia and Herzegovina. They had travelled by RideShare from their home in Bosnia to Zagreb in Croatia, a journey of 300 km. From Zagreb they took a flight to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, a journey of a further 1,086 km. From there they flew with KLM to Trinidad, a journey of a further 7,452 km.

They travelled a total of 8,838 km (4,592 miles) which took just over 24 hours including a layover in Amsterdam. They arrived exhausted late at night after their flight was delayed in Barbados, but also very happy to be in a warm country.

The next day they asked a very poignant question: “Why does your government think people would travel all this way not to be able to sunbathe on the beach?” I had no answer.

While one could argue they should have done their research better, I don’t think when young people are planning a sunny holiday from a country with a temperature of five degrees in November it would ever occur to them that the beaches are closed. It is just not the common perception of the Caribbean.

In a way they did not choose to come to TT. They chose to go to the cheapest flight deal destination they could get in the sun and that happened to be TT. This is the way a lot of young people choose their holidays.

They spent ten days in our country, six in Trinidad and days in Tobago. They were disappointed that they could not see the Scarlet Ibis in Caroni, the flora and fauna at the world famous Asa Wright Nature Centre, the amazing Pitch Lake, Fort George, Argyle Waterfall, Buccoo Reef, Little Tobago, Fort King George, Main Ridge, or go scuba diving and snorkelling. All the outdoor things they planned to fill their ten-day adventure with.

I did my best for them and I’m glad to say they left TT sun-filled and happy.

I have since received a photo of one of my visitors on his return to Bosnia and Herzegovina on mountain rescue duty with the caption: “From 35° to -10°.” That temperature difference is the main reason visitors come to the Caribbean.

ALLY IFILL

via e-mail