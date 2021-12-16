West Indies-Pakistan ODI series postponed due to covid19

Pakistan's players congratulate each others after winning the second Twenty20 international against West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (AP Photo) -

THE Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have decided to postpone the three-match One Day International series after nine members of the West Indies camp tested positive for covid19.

The final match of the three-match T20 series was completed on Thursday.

On Saturday it was revealed that four members of the Windies touring party tested positive and a further five members tested positive on Wednesday. Six players and three members of staff contracted the virus.

On Thursday, a joint release by the PCB and CWI said, “On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB covid19 protocols, rapid antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party have returned negative test results. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned.”

The release said the safety of the players is a priority. “However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022. This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches.”

The first match of the three-match ODI series was scheduled to be played on Saturday.

The West Indies players will leave Pakistan shortly after the third T20, but the members who tested positive will remain in Pakistan.

“The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s rapid antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s (Thursday’s) match. Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations.”

The Pakistan team members, who all tested negative for covid19, will also leave the managed event environment after the third T20.

“CWI would like to thank the PCB for its excellent series arrangements and appreciates its support in rescheduling the ODI series in June 2022.”