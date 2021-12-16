TTCB hails Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s on West Indies squad

TTCB president Azim Bassarath - AYANNA KINSALE

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB) has congratulated Trinidad and Tobago cricketers Shiva Sankar, Anderson Mahase and Vasant Singh on their selection to the West Indies squad for the upcoming International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Sankar is a right-hand medium-pace bowler and middle-order batsman and Mahase bowls left-handed orthodox spin and bats in the middle order. Both have been selected in the West Indies 15-man regional squad and Singh is one of five reserves.

Sankar is from Central and is aligned with Esmeralda Sports. Mahase is from East and plays with Aranguez Sports Club. Singh is from North East.

Mahase and Sankar were in a group of 16 TT players initially selected for trials held in Antigua and Barbuda.

After the initial trials, seven TT players, including Amrit Dass, Justin Jaggessar, Kyle Kissoondath, Siam Hackett, Vasant Singh, Shiva Sankar, and Anderson Mahase were involved in trial matches.

Only Sankar and Mahase got the nod fromf the West Indies selectors for the final squad. Sankar was a consistent performer throughout with bat and ball, while Mahase also got a century and a half-century at local trials.

The final squad is expected to journey to St Vincent to play against South Africa Under-19s as part of final preparations before the tournament gets under way on January 15.

“The TTCB wishes the players selected all the best in their future endeavours and will continue to monitor their development and safety throughout the tournament,” a TTCB media release said on Tuesday.