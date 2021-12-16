Pull up your socks, Volney

Herbert Volney -

THE EDITOR: Since the days when former Justice Herbert Volney, on a UNC platform, brought out

a “balisier snake” on the stage, I have had the greatest admiration and respect for him.

However, Volney’s recent tirade about people not being to go to the beaches and making derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister is not becoming of a man who was a former High Court judge. He should apologise for letting off steam in the vitriolic manner in which he did.

I am no political person and I have observed the laws of the country to the dot. And while I cannot agree with many of the decisions made by the Prime Minister and his Government, the fact is this is a democratic country and if I – or anyone else – have to wait some more time to vote against the Government, then I will do so peacefully, as others should.

Volney’s uncalled-for outburst could encourage hatred and dissent and could even lead to rebellion. He must therefore be cautioned not to have a repeat. The country already has too many challenges for it to become disunited with increased negative emotions and disrespect for authority. Citizens must be encouraged not to be associated with street politics, but statesmanship instead.

Pull up your socks, Volney, I think you are going too far.

PETER S MORALLES

via e-mail