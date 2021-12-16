Pennywise donates 21,600 sanitisers to protective services

Representatives of the different bodies making up the protective services stand near the truck loaded with boxes containing 21,600 bottles of hand sanitisers donated by Pennywise Cosmetics Ltd on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY PENNYWISE COSMETICS LTD - Pennywise

PENNYWISE Cosmetics Ltd has donated 21,600 bottles of hand sanitiser to the protective services.

The donation was made on Tuesday at the Pennywise Plaza in Chaguanas.

The donation, worth $320,000, is Pennywise's tangible way of supporting the protective services effort to keep its members safe against the covid19 virus as they work to ensure law and order.

A press release from Pennywise said the company usually donates supplies to the police monthly, but this is the largest single donation made thus far to the protective services as a whole.

Pennywise intends to donate hand sanitisers to the medical sector on Friday.

Representing the protective services at the presentation were acting Snr Supt of Prison Haydeen Murray, Traffic Warden Supervisor Sterling Homer, acting police Cpl Tashika Gomes and acting DCP Joanne Archie, Fire Services' Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Dave Isaac, Municipal Police Service Snr Supt Cecil Santana and the Immigration Detention Centre's Assistant Supt Bhojnarine Kandhai.

Satyam Paladee represented Pennywise at the handingover.