Pakistan seal T20 series sweep over West Indies

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after his fifty during the third Twenty20 against West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Thursday. (AP Photo) -

PAKISTAN completed a 3-0 sweep over West Indies with a seven-wicket victory in the third and final T20 in Karachi on Thursday.

West Indies posted a massive 207/3 in 20 overs, with captain Nicholas Pooran lashing two fours and six sixes in his knock of 64 off 37 deliveries.

Openers Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King got West Indies off to a quality start with an opening partnership of 66 in six overs.

King was first to fall for 43 off 21 balls (seven fours and two sixes) and Brooks was dismissed for 49 off 31 deliveries (two fours and four sixes).

Darren Bravo, playing in his first match of the series, contributed 34 not out off 27 balls. Pakistan bowled well at the death as West Indies were set for 220 at one stage.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim was the best bowler for Pakistan with 2/44 in four overs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam proved why they are considered the best T20 opening pair in the world. The right-handers put on 158 for the first wicket in 15.1 overs.

Captain Azam scored 79 off 53 deliveries with nine fours and two sixes and Rizwan belted 87 off 45 balls with ten fours and three sixes to help Pakistan score 208/3 in 18.5 overs.

A three-match One Day International series between the teams was scheduled to bowl off on Saturday, but because of nine covid19 cases in the West Indies camp it was postponed to June 2022.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 207/3 (20 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 64, Shamarh Brooks 49, Brandon King 43, Darren Bravo 34 not out; Mohammad Wasim 2/44) vs PAKISTAN 208/3 (18.5 overs) (Mohammad Rizwan 87, Babar Azam 79) Pakistan won by seven wickets