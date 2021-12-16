Nalis contest winners receive prizes

Caption: front row, at extreme left: Zara Ali, senior educational consultant of Hodder Education and at extreme right Primatie Persad, director Educational Library Services Division, Nalis, with the winners of the NALIS Oral and Written Presentation Virtual Competition. -

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) held its prizegiving function for the winners of its Oral and Written Presentation Virtual Competition on December 9 at the National Library. Some students attended the function via Zoom.

A media release said the competition, which targeted secondary school students across TT in the categories forms one to three and four to six, was launched on March 1.

It was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and sponsors Hodder Education and Dr Michael R Dowlath, principal of Oxbridge International School.

Students were required to write an argumentative essay on either of two topics: Virtual learning has proven to be more beneficial with online instruction rather than face to face instruction. Do you agree? or The covid19 vaccine – mandatory or choice?

A total of 56 submissions were received from students representing 25 schools. Twenty-three students were selected for the final rounds of the competition. These students had to submit a video presentation of the information from their essay, in either spoken word, poetry, song, monologue or any other expressive medium.

Fifteen winners were eventually selected. They all received gifts, which included tablets, headsets and other items, the release said.