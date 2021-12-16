Final T20 bowls off despite covid19 in Windies camp

West Indies Nicholas Pooran, right, Brandon King run between the wickets during the second Twenty20 against Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (AP Photo) -

DESPITE six West Indies players being ruled out because of covid19 the third and final T20 International between West Indies and Pakistan bowled off on Thursday in Pakistan at 9 am (TT time).

Thursday’s match was in doubt as it was revealed on Wednesday that five additional members of the West Indies camp tested positive.

Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Justin Greaves were the three players testing positive, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh.

Prior to that it was announced by Cricket West Indies on Saturday that three players and one non-coaching member of staff tested positive. The players, which included Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and Sheldon Cottrell, were unavailable for the series which started on Monday.

Darren Bravo and Gudakesh Motie are playing in the final T20 match with the latter making his T20 International debut.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0.