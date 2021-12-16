A tech Champion: Novo Farms Ltd

One of Novo Farms' gardening units, under the company's Life brand. Photo taken from Facebook -

Interest in revitalising agricultural production has been enjoying something of a boom in recent years, and along with it has come the increased relevance of using technology within agriculture and related industries.

The benefits of the agricultural and agro-processing industries have been made clear, particularly in light of global supply chain disruptions resulting from covid19 and challenges here in Trinidad and Tobago with acquisition of foreign exchange to maintain import requirements.

Last month, one such company, Novo Farms Ltd (a part of the Novo Group) was named a finalist in the Business Technology category (sponsored by bmobile) of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce's Champions of Business awards. Although the award finally went to medl Ltd, Novo Farms certainly remains a champion.

Founded four years ago by Glen Ramdhani, a technology entrepreneur, Novo’s purpose is to bring transformational change within the agricultural sector using innovation. It began as an agri-tech start-up, growing foreign crops such as romaine lettuce, leafy greens and berries, using a trademark technology platform to replicate the temperate climatic conditions right here in TT.

The initial period was also used for research, development and carefully planning the implementation of their four-phased approach to the agricultural sector.

The first, an agro-processing facility, was commissioned on September 12, 2021. The facility was established at a cost of TT$60 million (raised equally from a loan and equity). This is intended to be the foundation for future expansion into the agricultural sector, using innovation as the catalyst.

Novo assimilated its vast experience in technology into the agro-processing initiative which has the ability to monitor crop data analytics and trace elements from the farmer’s produce. The technology also includes solutions enabling a full value-added experience from farmer to consumer.

Through this venture, Ramdhani hopes to have an impact upon the local food supply and address the need for bringing affordable, high quality locally produced items, while providing a fair return for local farmers.

The facility has commenced production and already has 18 products available. With an eye to health and quality, these include a salad mix, French fries from locally produced root crops (which offer nutritious alternatives to imported ones), and freshly cut, ready-to-cook vegetables.

Their portfolio is due to expand to 45 products by end December with the launch of a frozen line. This is expected to double by the end of January 2022 with the commissioning and launch of an export line which ta

kes the agricultural produce further down the processing chain into high value products targeting international customers.

Currently, products from the facility are available at a number of local supermarkets, including the Massy Stores chain. Novo has also launched its own online retail store at http://www.lifenovo.co.

Customers have the opportunity to get their purchases delivered to their door in a specially designed box which keeps products fresh. And soon, Novo will launch a new retail experience using innovation with artificial intelligence to allow customers to purchase healthy meals prepared within two minutes.

Apart from buying locally-grown products, the company has embarked on working with farmers in other respects. Some have benefited from seed capital invested in growing crops specifically identified for Novo’s production while meeting the highest standards required.

Novo also offers smart-garden units to empower home owners to embark on home-gardening projects. Purchasers of these units not only get the satisfaction of growing their own produce, but if they meet certain conditions, could sell back excess produce to the Novo processing facility – a win-win, one might say.

With business technology innovators like Glen Ramdhani, the Chamber knows that our future looks bright.