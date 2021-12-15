Where is the support, people?

THE EDITOR: A few days ago my eyes were drawn to something I believe has not received the recognition it deserves. On December 5 the Sunday Newsday published an article titled “ODPM presents plan to remove debris after floods” and it put me on my current train of thought.

Now it is a fact that some of us are quick to point out problems, flaws and even proffer solutions, after things have gone wrong, and to shout about them from every rooftop, Facebook group and Whatsapp chat.

For example, during and after the floods in 2017 and 2018, the number of “experts” on drainage, construction and climate change exploded.

Each of these “experts” were swift to cite issues they had long noticed, which led to them silently foreseeing the calamities caused by the excess rainfall at that time. If only they had the wisdom to share their insights during public consultations.

Those who were fortunate enough not to be affected in 2018, and were able to follow developments on the news, might remember that one of the issues was garbage appearing where it did not belong and further complicating the flooding situation.

The problematic items were appliances, mattresses, pieces of furniture, construction material and large plastic items, meaning that the majority of this is our fault.

In Port-of-Spain, for example, this garbage was eventually moved to the top of Belmont Circular Road, just opposite the Queen’s Park Savannah. And as unsightly as that debris was, the questions remained: How badly did this intensify the flooding? And similarly: How can we do better next time?

Now this is not only a local issue, because if you look at the after-effects of cyclones around the world, this same sort of pile-up occurs in other countries too. So I was quite pleased to read about the ODPM developing a plan and hosting consultations on “disaster debris management.”

What I was not pleased to see was a limited response from the public on progress being made. Where is the fervour we had when explaining problems and flaws? Why aren’t we as enthusiastic to commend such organisations when they see a problem and come together to rectify it? And why aren’t we as eager to be a part of that solution?

As we ensure that our voices are heard when disasters affect our nation, and we ask questions as to why the Government isn’t doing anything about them, so too must we take time to acknowledge progress and lend support to the steps that are being taken to address the problems.

STEPHAN GRANT

via e-mail