Unidentified man killed in Cocorite accident

Western Main Road - File photo

AN elderly man, yet to be identified, was killed Wednesday morning after being knocked down while attempting to cross the Western Main Road, Cocorite.

Police said that sometime between 1-1.20 am, a 19-year-old man was driving west along the main road when he noticed the man crossing the road just after the walkover.

The driver told police he swerved to avoid hitting the man; however, the deceased ran in the path of the car and was knocked down. He died at the scene.

Police said the man appeared to be in his late sixties, dark complexion, short greying hair and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a white and red T-shirt and blue acid wash three-quarter pants.

Cpl Piper of the Western Division is continuing enquiries.