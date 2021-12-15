TT moves to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions

One cannot effectively address a problem if one does not understand the scope of it. This is true when it comes to combatting crime, tackling unemployment or reducing a country's level of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. And in Trinidad and Tobago, the Government through the Ministry of Planning and Development has been putting measures in place both to monitor and manage greenhouse gas emissions.

In January last year at the Ministry's Stakeholder Consultations for TT’s draft National Greenhouse Gas Inventory it was noted that an updated inventory on greenhouse gases will bolster ongoing efforts to implement TT’s Carbon Reduction Strategy. This inventory will also contribute to achieving our climate change commitments under the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as stated in our Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which are also incorporated into the goals set in Vision 2030.

TT's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (iNDC) under the UNFCCC is based on its Carbon Reduction Strategy developed for its power generation, transportation and industrial sectors (these being the major emitting sectors of the economy) and is consistent with implementing the provisions of the National Climate Change Policy (2011).

TT aims to achieve a reduction in overall emissions from the three sectors by 15 per cent by 2030 from BAU (business as usual), which in absolute terms is an equivalent of 103 million tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent). The estimated cost of meeting this objective is US$2 billion, which is expected to be met partly through domestic funding and is also conditional on international financing including through the Green Climate Fund.

The iNDC also states that TT will commit to unconditionally reduce its public transportation emissions by 30 per cent or 1.7 million tonnes CO2e compared to 2013 levels by December 31, 2030.

But why is it so important to reduce the country's GHG emissions apart from meeting international obligations? The iNDC points out that as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), TT is vulnerable to temperature increases, changes in precipitation and sea-level rise.

"Other vulnerabilities include increased flooding, increased frequency and intensity of hurricanes, hillside erosion and loss of coastal habitats. In fact, even though Trinidad and Tobago is not in the main Atlantic hurricane belt, one of the new natural hazards scenarios considered for the country is the increased potential to be hit by tropical storms."

So, the impacts of climate change can have major, real-life consequences on the country's population.

In the Ministry's "Action plan for the mitigation of GHG emissions in the electrical power generation, transport and industry sectors" (August 2015) it is noted that "given the climate impacts expected for Trinidad and Tobago and its fossil fuel-based economy, taking action to implement climate change mitigation policies in the country is deemed as a necessity to reduce climate change impacts and assume responsibility for the country’s GHG emissions."

Click here to learn more about Trinidad and Tobago's measures for mitigation and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions via The National Climate Mitigation Monitoring, Reporting and Verification System (MRV).